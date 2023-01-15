Takeover bid: MJ Hudson to declare offers after suspension of shares

MJ Hudson will reportedly tell markets it has received offers for divisions of its business

The embattled financial services firm MJ Hudson is set to tell markets tomorrow it has received offers for parts of the business.

Sky News’ Mark Kleinman has reported that the group – whose shares are currently suspended after it reported “issues” around historical trading reports – appointed Alvarez & Marsal to look at possible disposals.

The firm suspended its chief financial officer Peter Connell alongside the share suspensions.

Sources told Kleinman that there had been no offers for the business as a whole.

However he did report that there had been “several” approaches for divisions within the firm.