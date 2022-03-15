Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Take the hassle out of rental searches

Avasa is the rental portal that aims to deliver transparent and efficient end-to-end solutions so tenants can easily find properties that suit them. Its sherpa service provides you with a personal assistant for home search and sets out the best home search strategy for you.

This sherpa service identifies the best areas for your lifestyle requirements, fixes your budget based on current market conditions, organises viewings, creates a competitive offer and helps you tackle the lease. You’ll also receive weekly calls from your sherpa, who’ll call estate agents and conduct remote viewings via live video for you. This service is perfect for busy professionals who don’t want to waste time on the rental property search or are relocating from overseas to the UK for job or business.

Find out more at avasa.ai