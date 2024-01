Take our reader survey – and win a £500 Harrods gift card

As a thank you for filling in the five-minute survey, you’ll be entered into a competition to win a £500 gift card at Harrods.

For more than 18 years we’ve been serving our readers all the latest business and financial news, in the City of London and beyond.

We’re keen to find out more about what our readers want – so that we can give you all the news, opinion and analysis you want, where and when you want it.

And that’s not all: as a thank you for filling in the five-minute survey, you’ll be entered into a competition to win a £500 gift card at Harrods.