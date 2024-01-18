Harrods Corporate Service

Harrods Corporate Service are experts in creative business gifting solutions, from any brief or budget, the dedicated account managers are experts in helping businesses communicate, celebrate millstones, motivate and reward.

With first-hand access to some of the most exclusive products and services in the world from every department across the renowned Knightsbridge store from the famous food halls to beauty, technology, fine jewellery to fashion.

Gifts can be personalised, from engraving, embossing and monogramming to personalised messages and packaging to match company branding colours. Alternatively, an iconic Harrods Gift Card that promises endless possibilities and inspiration for all occasions and recipients.

Corporate Service can arrange a thoroughly British welcome gift for any international guests arriving for a trip or conference and they are able to send a taste of Britishness abroad.

Please contact corporate.service@harrods.com to discuss your gifting requirements.