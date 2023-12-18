Name (Required) First Last Suffix

Email (Required)

Gender Male Female Other Rather not say

Age 15-17 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55+

Marital Status Single Married / Living with Partner Widowed / Divorced / Separated Prefer not to say

Have Children Yes No Prefer not to say

Average Age of Children 0 to 5 5 to 10 10 to 15 15 to 20 21+

Personal Income £25,000 to £29,999 per year £30,000 to £34,999 per year £35,000 to £39,999 per year £40,000 to £44,999 per year £45,000 to £49,999 per year £50,000 to £59,999 per year £60,000 to £69,999 per year £70,000 to £99,999 per year £100,000 to £149,999 per year £150,000 – £249,999 per year £250,000 – £499,999 per year £500,000+per year Prefer not to say

Household Income £25,000 to £29,999 per year £30,000 to £34,999 per year £35,000 to £39,999 per year £45,000 to £49,999 per year £50,000 to £59,999 per year £60,000 to £69,999 per year £70,000 to £99,999 per year £100,000 to £149,999 per year £150,000 – £249,999 per year £250,000 – £499,999 per year £500,000+per year Prefer not to say

Industry working in Accountancy Banking / Finance Business Services Construction Education Energy / Utilities Fund Management Hospitality Insurance IT Law / Legal Services Leisure / Entertainment Media Marketing & PR Manufacturing Private Equity Property Public / Health / Education Retail Restaurants / Hotels Transport / Travel Technology Other

How would you describe your working status Working full time Working part time Between jobs Unemployed Retired Student Other

Where is your place of work Square Mile Canary Wharf West End North London South London East London West London Home Counties Rest of UK Scotland Wales Northern Ireland Europe US Other

What is the average number of days you spend in the office (Mon-Fri) 0 1 2 3 4 5

How many employees are in your organisation 25 to 49 50 to 99 100 to 249 249 to 500 500+

Number of Staff Responsible for None 1 to 5 6 to 10 11 to 20 21 to 50 51 to 100 100+

Areas of decision-making or influence within your organisation Marketing Activities Business Development / Sales Company Cars Company Credit Cards Company Mobile Phones Company Pension Scheme Conferences Corporate Hospitality Commercial Vehicles Distribution / Logistics Data Protection E-Commerce/ internet services Electricity / Gas supply Environment / Recycling Facilities / Premises/ Health & Safety Finance / Accounting Recruitment HR (e.g. personnel, learning and development, recruitment) Training & Development Insurance (e.g. liability, indemnity, interruption) Information Technology Office Management / Equipment/ Stationery Private Medical Insurance / Healthcare Procurement / Purchasing Travel & Hotel Bookings Telecoms Other

What are your main sources of News (tick as many as apply) TV Radio Newspaper News Website News APP Magazine Social Media Podcasts

How do you consume City AM content (tick as many as apply) City AM Newspaper City AM Website City AM App City AM Newsletters City AM LinkedIn City AM X/Twitter Select All

Do you subscribe to any of the following (tick as many that apply) Financial Times Bloomberg Economist Daily Telegraph The Times Wall St Journal New York Times The Independent The Scotsman Spectator New Statesman Other

Which of the following do you turn to for Business News (tick as many that apply) City AM Financial Times Bloomberg Economist Daily Telegraph The Times Wall St Journal New York Times The Independent The Scotsman Spectator New Statesman Other

Please pick the words you most associate with City AM (tick as many that apply) Accessible Knowledgeable Informative Fast Fun In-Depth Interviews Personality Authoritative

Reasons for visiting CityAM.com (tick as many as apply) UK News World News London News Corporate News Square Mile News Politics Economics Banking & Finance Markets & Investments Data Technology Digital Assets ESG / Sustainability Entrepreneurs Lifestyle Wellbeing Travel Restaurant Reviews Property Sport Sports Betting Horse Racing

How often do you visit Cityam.com Several times a day Once or twice a day Several times a week Once a week Once every two to three weeks Once a month Less often

Do you plan to Change Jobs in the next 12 months Yes No

Intention to Gain Qualification in the next 12 months Yes No

Any Business Qualifications held? (tick all that apply) BA MBA EMBA Masters Finance Masters Accountancy Masters Business Management Masters International Business Doctor Business Administration None of the above

When making investment decisions do you Consult IFA but make own decision Defer completely to IFA Completely make own decision

Financial products owned Life Insurance Cash ISA Stocks & Shares ISA Personal Pension Workplace Pension Income protection Critical Illness cover Managed Portfolio Equities General Investments Account Investment Commodities National Savings & Investments Investment Bond Unit trusts / Fund Investment trust Property / Land / Buy to Let Digital Assets Exchange Traded Funds Company Share Scheme Other

What is the value of your total investable assets Up to £9,999 £10,000 to £24,999 £25,000 to £49,999 £50,000 to £74,999 £75,000 to £99,999 £100,000 to £249,999 £250,000 to £499,999 £500,000 to £749,999 £750,000 to £999,999 £1 million to £1,999,999 £2m + Prefer not to say

Are you currently saving for any of the following (tick as many that apply) Retirement Buying a property / Saving for a deposit Paying for home property improvements Holiday / Travel Children’s schooling Children's university Personal education Rainy day / The unexpected New car New furniture or appliances Charity In case I lose my job To leave money to my family when I pass away Other

How many Holidays have you taken in the last 12 months 1 2 3 4 5+

What were the destination of those Holidays in the last 12 months (tick as many that apply) UK Northern Europe Southern Europe US Canada South America Asia Middle East Far East Africa Australia Other

Do you own your own home Own Rent Other

What is the value of your current property Under £250k £250k-£500k £501k-£750k £751k-£1m £1m – £2m £2m – £5m £5m+ Prefer not to say

Intention to buy this year Primary Home Second Home (UK) Second Home (Abroad) Investment Property (UK) Investment Property (Abroad)

What sports do you regularly watch Football Rugby Tennis Golf Cricket F1 Horse Racing

What Sporting activities do you participate in Regular Gym Weight training Gym Classes Running Cycling Yoga Hockey Boxing Rugby Cricket

Are you a member of a gym Yes No

How often do you attend a Gym One a week 2-3 times a week 3+ times a week Never