Swelling costs triggers highest manufacturer inflation since 1980s

Manufacturers are hiking prices at the fastest pace in forty years amid a breakdown in supply chains severely squeezing margins.

Swelling costs drove 41 per cent of manufacturers to raise their prices over the last quarter, the highest proportion since 1980, research from Confederation for British Industry has found.

Global supply chains have buckled under the weight of a resurgence in demand for commodities and raw materials as economies emerge from the Covid-19 crisis.

Suppliers are struggling to ramp up production in response to elevated orders, creating widespread shortages of crucial manufacturing inputs and raising prices, which is pinching margins.

The supply chain crunch is likely to persist for some time, manufacturers think. Almost two thirds of firms think a paucity of materials will limit production over the next three months, the CBI said.

Anna Leach, deputy chief economist at the CBI, said: “From higher material costs to labour shortages, manufacturers continue to face a number of serious global supply challenges hampering their ability to meet strong demand.”

Concerns about worker shortages remain, indicating firms will have to hike pay to attract staff, putting more pressure on their bottom lines.

Two-in-five firms are worried about a lack of skilled labour, the highest reading since July 1974. Nearly a third are concerned about availability of other labour, a record reading.

New business growth slowed over the quarter, indicating demand is pulling back from the sudden burst in spending after the initial Covid-19 unlocking.

“Manufacturers are using key levers, such as hiring new workers and planning further investment in plant and machinery and training, to expand production. But with both orders and costs growth expected to climb over the next quarter, we’re not out of the woods yet,” Leach added.