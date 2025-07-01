Sweet success for Haribo as sales hit new record

The UK arm of Haribo is based in West Yorkshire.

The UK arm of sweets brand Haribo has achieved record sales for a third year running as its profit also jumped.

The West Yorkshire-based division has reported a turnover of £291.5m for 2024, up from the £270.7m it achieved in 2023.

The company’s UK sales increased in the year from £258.6m to £278.2m while its turnover overseas also rose from £12.1m to £13.2m.

New accounts filed with Companies House have also revealed that the firm’s pre-tax profit increased over the same 12-month period from £31.3 to £40.7m.

During 2024, Haribo increased its headcount from 719 to 752.

Haribo, which also makes Maoam, has its global headquarters in Germany and is family owned.

The figures come after Haribo received planning permission for a new warehouse at its Castleford site.

The company said the project would help safeguard 600 jobs across both its West Yorkshire locations.

Work started in October 2024 and is now expected to open in early 2026.

Haribo boss ‘proud’ of UK performance

Jon Hughes, managing director of Haribo UK & Ireland, said: “We’re proud of Haribo UK’s performance in 2024, and to once again be the most popular choice for consumers within our category.

“Through ongoing investment in our production sites and continued innovation across our treats, stores, people, and community initiatives, we continue to bring more moments of childlike happiness and to be part of Yorkshire’s proud next chapter of food manufacturing excellence.”

Speaking on City AM‘s Boardroom Uncovered show late last year, Hughes revealed how he’s gone from being too “optimistic and challenging” at the start of his career working for Heineken to more of a realist now he’s leading one of the UK’s largest confectionary makers.

The UK managing director also reflected on how he’s changed since he first started out and what advice he would give his younger self.