Sweet on Vanillier and Beauport in open Grand National

Vanillier finished second in the 2023 Grand National.

THERE’S no doubt that the changes made to the Grand National have fundamentally altered the race as a spectacle, but they haven’t diminished the thrill of backing the winner of the race.

With regards this year’s renewal, I think I’ve found a pair of fancies who could go well over the four-and-a-quarter-mile marathon trip and the big Aintree fences.

Many fans will have been disappointed to see handicap blot Inothewayurthinkin scratched on Tuesday morning, but I think another Gavin Cromwell charge in VANILLIER has a great chance.

The popular grey has a load of top form to his name and ran a belter two years ago to finish second in this to Corach Rambler.

Things didn’t go so well in last year’s renewal, but he was carrying six pounds more, and he looks to be in better form this term.

I was encouraged by Gavin Cromwell’s positivity about him in his latest William Hill blog, and off the back of a fine third at the Cheltenham Festival he rates as a cracking each-way bet at 16/1, even more so if some rain comes.

At a much bigger price, I also like the look of Nigel Twiston-Davies’ BEAUPORT at 40/1.

He’s a proven stayer, having defeated a Willie Mullins gamble when winning the Midlands National last year.

He has three cracking runs to his name this season, including a third in Grade One company over hurdles and prepped perfectly for this at Haydock in February.

It might’ve been 23 years since Twiston-Davies last won the race, but he does know how to win it, and you know his runner will still be galloping when others have cried enough.

POINTERS ANTE-POST

Vanillier e/w 16/1 Grand National

Beauport e/w 40/1 Grand National