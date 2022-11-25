Sweet on Purton’s ride at Sha Tin

Zac Purton is seemingly the Champion Jockey in-waiting

LOCAL racing enthusiasts are spoilt for choice at Sha Tin this weekend, with some of the most promising and talented gallopers in the city, all seeking to enhance their reputations.

The ‘Match of the Day’ has to be Superb Capitalist and Beauty Eternal, locking horns in the Chevalier Environmental Engineering Handicap (9.15am) over six furlongs.

The Tony Cruz-trained three-year-old Superb Capitalist impressed when leading from the start, and then running away from his opposition with young 10 pound claimer Angus Chung aboard over two weeks ago.

Lying in wait for him, is the John Size/Zac Purton partnership associated with Beauty Eternal, a winner without a penalty following a desperate journey earlier in the month.

You can guarantee Purton will still be having nightmares about the one that got away and will be going all-out for compensation.

Who wins is anybody’s guess, but if Superb Capitalist gets an easy lead, he will be difficult to catch.

Former South Australian Derby winner Beautyverse and Hong Kong Derby hopeful Keefy renew rivalry, after only a short-head separated them over the course and distance earlier in the month.

They meet again in the main event of the day, the £380,000 Chevalier Cup (8.10am) over a mile, with slight preference for Beautyverse, who should improve further on his debut performance.

There never seems to be a race meeting go by without jockey Zac Purton either breaking a record (he overtook Douglas Whyte to become the most successful jockey at Happy Valley with 573 winners on Wednesday) or riding a double or more victories on every racecard.

All his mounts on Sunday have winning chances, with notable SWEET ENCOUNTER, who should have won last start, looking a blot on the handicap in the Chevalier Enterprise Digital Solutions Handicap (8.40am) over a mile and PACKING TREADMILL who will improve further over seven furlongs, in the Chevalier Healthcare Investment Handicap (9.50am).

POINTERS

Sweet Encounter 8.40am Sha Tin

Packing Treadmill 9.50am Sha Tin