Swap flights for trains and no driving on Sundays to cut down energy bills suggests IEA

Swapping short haul flights for trains, reducing thermostat temperatures, and not driving in cities on Sundays are some of the measures the International Energy Agency (IEA) has proposed to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy, and consequently cut household bills.

The proposals were published in a guide launched with the European Commission today, with the IEA forecasting its recommendations could save €450 per year on the energy bill of a typical European Union (EU) household, depending on factors such as the type of home and car owned.

The guide suggested turning down the thermostat by one degree could shave €70 euros off a household’s heating bill, while driving on average 10 km per hour slower on motorways could save another €60 euros per year on fuel.

If done EU-wide, the IEA argued the measures could save 220m barrels of oil per year and 17 billion cubic metres of gas.

The 27-country EU has pledged to stop Russian fuels by 2027, but in the short term remains dependent on Moscow for 26 per cent of its oil imports and 40 per cent of its gas – importing 155bn cubic metres of Russian gas per year.

Germany announced plans to phase out Russian oil over the course of the year yesterday, while Lithuania has unilaterally banned Kremlin-backed gas supplies.

While the trading bloc has collectively banned coal imports – it has so far remained split on oil and gas sanctions, although the European Commission is drafting proposals for member states to vote on.

It is unlikely sufficient alternative supplies would be found to replace Russian gas, which has increased the focus on reducing demand and consequently consumption.

Governments including Austria and Luxembourg welcomed the IEA’s ideas.

However, Luxembourg Energy Minister Claude Turmes said EU-wide action, such as on reducing speed limits, would be needed to ensure they are taken up.

Italy said on Wednesday it will impose air conditioning temperature limits for public buildings, but so far few countries have asked citizens to use less energy.

The trading bloc is scrambling to secure supplies ahead of the winter – targeting 80 per cent storage within its gas reserves.