In today’s world, we’re bombarded by stories of wildfires, melting icebergs and rising sea levels.

The images from Greece and California recently have been grimly unforgettable.

And their impact was doubled by the release of the latest report from the UN’s independent climate change body – which, suggesting we will hit dangerously high temperatures a decade earlier than previously thought, warned of a ‘code red’ for humanity without immediate action.

Thankfully, amid those warnings, there’s now a platform that could start us on that journey.

Ailuna, a sustainability training app, helps people develop greener habits. Good for them and good for the planet. Ailuna is already in use in more than 50 countries in their consumer version which can be downloaded for free at Apple App Store and Google Play.

But it’s not enough for individuals to build better habits.

Most organizations know they too need to become more sustainable to satisfy the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Having raised more than £540,000 since its inception, Ailuna now has its sights on the business market and is developing a version of its app, “Ailuna for X”, aimed at businesses and organisations of all sizes to help them drive employee, student, citizen and donor engagement around sustainability and help them satisfy the SDGs.

According to the UN, the SDGs represent a $12 trillion market opportunity for the private sector.

Since sustainability is something that touches us all, Ailuna just launched an equity crowdfunding campaign for the development and launch of Ailuna for X.

With “Code Red”, Ailuna’s mission has become even more timely and important.

A mission-driven business

Ailuna was founded by Lars and Helene Ronning. It is a UK-based company which uses expertise from behavioural science to get us all into greener habits.

“We believe that every citizen of the world, every company, every organization has a role to play and a responsibility to improve. Once the masses start improving, the collective impact from all those people will be immense. That’s why it’s really important to have a community aspect on the app – people realize that their individual improvements become part of a greater global movement,” Lars Ronning said.

