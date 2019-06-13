Surge in demand for UK tech visas as digital sector draws in top talent

The surge marks the fifth consecutive year of growth in application numbers, according to industry body Tech Nation. Read more: Facebook to create 500 tech jobs in London as it opens new engineering hub
India and the US remain the countries with the highest number of visa applications, with popular roles including software development, AI and machine learning, and fintech.
“The UK tech sector is an incredibly attractive place to work, with its unparalleled connectivity, access to exceptional talent, and significant levels of innovation and investment,” said Matt Jeffs-Watts, head of visas at Tech Nation, which is one of five bodies designated to endorse applications for the visa.
It follows a report published earlier this week by the government's Digital Economy Council, which revealed the digital sector now accounts for 20 per cent of all job vacancies in the UK.