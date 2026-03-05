SuperReturn Launches InvestorInsights in Partnership With Preqin

SuperReturn, Informa’s world-leading event series for private capital professionals, announced the launch of InvestorInsights, a cutting-edge data platform developed in partnership with Preqin—a part of BlackRock and a premier source of private markets data and insights.

Sponsors of SuperReturn events can now access market leading limited partner (LP) intelligence, powered by Preqin, within a dedicated pre-event dashboard. Allowing sponsors deeper insights on investor types, investment strategies, assets under management (AUM), region, and much more, enhancing their audience understanding and targeting of prospects.

Dr. Dorothy Kelso, Managing Director of SuperReturn, highlights the significance of this partnership: “By partnering with Preqin to launch InvestorInsights, we’re giving sponsors a data-driven edge at SuperReturn events worldwide. With granular filters and regular notifications, sponsors can quickly identify the right people to meet and spend more time in high-value conversations. This further advances our strategy to help the global private markets community build stronger connections.”

Sloane Collins, BlackRock’s Head of Product for Aladdin Private Markets, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Informa to bring Preqin intelligence directly into the SuperReturn experience in real time. In a market where data driven decisions are essential, InvestorInsights will empower private capital professionals to instantly identify the right connections, deepen engagement, and collaborate more effectively. By integrating Preqin’s trusted insights into the event platform, we’re helping the industry build stronger relationships and unlock more meaningful opportunities across the global private markets ecosystem.”

About SuperReturn

SuperReturn events (www.superreturn.com) are the world’s leading gatherings of private capital professionals. The events, all over the globe, deliver cutting edge insights and networking for the largest, most senior audiences of LPs and GPs. Driving collaboration, innovation and investment opportunities in private equity, venture capital, private credit, real assets and alternative investments.

About Preqin, a part of BlackRock

Preqin empowers financial professionals who invest in or allocate to private markets with essential data and insights, supporting them throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Preqin has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for over 20 years and enables more than 200,000 professionals globally to streamline how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed. Acquired by BlackRock in 2025, Preqin complements the firm’s Aladdin technology platform to provide investment solutions for the whole portfolio. For more information visit www.preqin.com.

