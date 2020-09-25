Supermarkets reinstate rationing amid new Covid-19 restrictions

British supermarkets have reinstated rationing on essential products after the UK was plunged back into fresh coronavirus restrictions.

Morrisons yesterday became the first major supermarket to roll out new measures, saying it would limit purchases of products such as toilet roll and disinfectant to three per customer.

Read more: Tesco boss warns against panic buying after new virus restrictions

The company said it had sufficient stock levels but wanted to make sure the products were “available to everyone”.

Tesco and Aldi have also brought in similar restrictions for some of its products.

The moves echo measures put in place earlier this year during the first wave of Covid-19 as shoppers rushed to stock up on essentials.

The government this week rolled out fresh coronavirus restrictions, sparking fears of a second lockdown and prompting Brits to bulk buy some products.

However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said supply chains were “stronger than ever” and urged people not to panic buy.

“Supply chains are stronger than ever before and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under a future lockdown,” said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the BRC.

“Nonetheless, we urge consumers to be considerate of others and shop as they normally would.”

Yesterday Tesco boss Dave Lewis warned against an “unnecessary return to panic buying”, saying it would cause problems in the supply chain.

Read more: Asda to ‘Covid-proof’ trolleys and hire 1,000 safety marshals

Meanwhile Asda has said it will appoint 1,000 new safety marshals to make sure shoppers are wearing masks and practising social distancing.

The budget chain will also apply protective coating to all basket and trolley handles to prevent the spread of coronavirus.