Superdry 'recovering well' from pandemic disruption

Fashion firm Superdry said it is “recovering well” from the side effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a trading update for the eight weeks to October 23, it said trading had improved.

It attributed most of its recent improvement to e-commerce sales, which were up 6.6 per cent compared to 2019, pre-Covid.

It also saw growth last month (October) when the company began to trade against a comparable full-price period.

Opening shares were up almost three per cent on Thursday morning, following the update.