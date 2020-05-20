Superdrug has launched a UK coronavirus test to allow the general public to check whether they have already had Covid-19.

The high street retailer will sell the coronavirus antibody test, which it said is accurate and reliable, through its Online Doctor service for £69 from today.

The UK coronavirus test will not be on sale in Superdrug stores.

The Superdrug coronavirus test works by taking a finger prick blood sample at home and posting it to a UK laboratory, with results available within 24 hours of the sample reaching the lab.

It checks for coronavirus antibodies, which determines whether the person has had the virus as some point.

Scientists are hopeful that antibodies could provide some immunity to coronavirus. However, experts have not yet discovered if antibodies offer immunity or how long immunity could last.

Superdrug doctor ambassador Dr Zoe Williams said: “Now that Public Health England have approved certain antibody tests, it is great that Superdrug are offering the validated test to its customers.”

She added: “There are, however, things to consider before taking it. Receiving a positive antibody test result does not confer immunity. And it is important that people understand a positive test result does not mean you can be any more relaxed with the required hygiene and social distancing measures as set out by the government.”

Anyone over 18 is able to take the Superdrug coronavirus test, but people with coronavirus symptoms should wait 14 days to allow antibodies to develop.

The UK coronavirus test has a sensitivity of 97.5 per cent, meaning a small number of previous infections could go undetected.

Superdrug said its coronavirus test has a specificity of 100 per cent, meaning the result is definitely related to Covid-19 and there is no crossover with other viral antibodies such as flu.