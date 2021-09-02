Summer holidays: Wizz Air passenger numbers jump more than 50 per cent

Wizz Air’s passenger numbers surged more than 50 per cent in August to around 3.5m, as travellers flocked to the budget airline for their summer holiday.

In the year to August, however, passenger numbers were down 44.6 per cent to some 14.7m, as restrictions across Europe in the 12 months prior severely curbed travel.

As numbers begin to pick up, the European carrier has confirmed four new routes from North Macedonia to Italy, Skopje to Bologna and Turin, Skopje to Billund in Denmark, and Ohrid to Friedrichshafen in Germany.

The Hungarian airline seem bullish on a summer recovery in late July when it posted a €114m loss in the first quarter while flying at just 33 per cent capacity in the period.

Wizz Air said it expected to hit 100 per cent of pre-Covid capacity in August, but failed to hit the ambitious target.

For the three months ending 30 June, the carrier flew almost 3m passengers, four times the number it carried in the same period last year – signalling the slow but steady recovery in the airline industry.