Suez Canal: crisis drags on as shipping rates surge

Seven tankers were diverted away from the Suez Canal on Friday after traffic was suspended through the waterway where a large container ship has been stuck since Tuesday.

Three of the tankers are being diverted towards the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, while most diverted ships originally signalled for Suez Canal are now headed elsewhere.

The 400-meters long Ever Given has been stuck in the canal since Tuesday and efforts are under way to free the vessel although the process could take weeks.

Reeling from the blockage, shipping rates for oil product tankers have nearly doubled this week.

The suspension of traffic through the narrow channel linking Europe and Asia has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing delays in supplying goods.

Six LNG vessels are awaiting entry at either side of the canal while another has been stuck in the Canal since Tuesday, according to Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia.

“A total of 16 LNG vessels’ planned transit via the Suez Canal will be affected if the congestion persists until the end of this week,” Chia said.

“There will be considerable delays in the loading schedule at Ras Laffan for the start of April due to the congestion.”

