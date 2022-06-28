Subprime lender Amigo Loans launches new loan product after learning from ‘mistakes of the past’

Subprime lender Amigo Loans is set to launch a new guarantor loan product for “underserved” customers, after resolving its issues with the regulator.

The Bournemouth firm is set to offer loans of up to £5,000 to those unable to get financing from mainstream lenders, after a High Court approved its product last month.

The new product will see Amigo lend sums of between £2,000 and £5,000 at rates of 39.9 per cent APR to those able to provide a guarantor.

The launch of the new loan product comes after the UK’s financial watchdog said Amigo’s earlier loan product plans would unfairly benefit shareholders over customers.

The new products also allow customers to pause debt repayments once a year, with no financial penalties, whilst also offering lower interest rates to those who make their repayments on time.

The previous product would have seen Amigo offer loans of up to £10,000, to those earning at least £800 a month, at interest rates of 49.9 per cent APR.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has however held back intervening in Amigo’s most recent plans, as the watchdog said in March the firm should be able to launch its product if the High Court approves it.

The UK’s High Court later gave Amigo the go-ahead in May, as the firm said it had “learnt from the mistakes of the past” in designing the loan product.

Amigo chief executive Gary Jennison said the new loan product “has been created by a new team, in collaboration with external partners, with the objective of incentivising and rewarding on time payment and thus moving people towards a better credit rating and onto mainstream banking.”