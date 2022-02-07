Student work app Stint delivers Pizza Express nationwide deal

Student work app Stint has inked a nationwide partnership with Pizza Express.

The app connects students with hospitality venues in need of more hands on deck for a few hours.

The partnership follows a trial in London and Edinburgh.

More than 120 Pizza Express restaurants will partner with the app, which claims to offer hospitality operators a solution to the present labour crunch.

Hospitality businesses have struggled to recruit and retain staff in recent years, with Brexit and the Covid pandemic resulting in an exodus of overseas workers.

Zoe Bowley, managing director at PizzaExpress, said: “Busy periods should be enjoyable, not stressful, and working with Stint allows us to deploy our teams with more precision and dedicate resource during daily lunch and dinner rushes when it is most needed, enabling our core team to spend all their time delivering an exceptional service for our loyal customers.”

Sol Schlagman, Stint cofounder, said the deal “represents a major milestone in the growth of our business.”