Stretched employees face unmanageable workloads due to staff shortages, new survey show

Almost two-fifths (38 per cent) of workers have said they are struggling to deal with “unmanageable” workloads, as a result of staff shortages, according to a survey from Totaljobs.

At the same time, almost half (46 per cent) would like to see their companies hire more workers to make their workloads more manageable, while another 27 per cent said they believe staff shortages will come as a challenge in coming months.

Strikingly, more than three quarters of employees surveyed also said they are currently experiencing symptoms of burnout, as staff shortages and rising living costs take their toll on workers’ mental health.

Totaljobs chief executive Jon Wilson said: “It’s clear that the number of open vacancies is starting to be felt by workers – with many feeling the impact of an unmanageable workload.”

“This, combined by the ongoing anxiety and strain caused by the cost-of-living crisis, means that the wellbeing of workers is a priority, and businesses need to do their bit to create an environment where people feel their voices are heard and their mental health cared for,” the recruitment chief said.

The comments came as three-fifths of those polled said they felt drained by their jobs, while 37 per cent said they felt overwhelmed.

Another 36 per cent said they had become cynical and developed a negative outlook on life, due to pressure in their working lives.

Two-fifths of those surveyed said work was the biggest factor impacting their mental wellbeing, while another 46 per cent said their wellbeing would be improved if their company hired more staff.

More than half of workers surveyed said they were concerned they will not be able to pay their household bills, as UK inflation hit three-decade highs, as salary concerns were listed as the top reason for resigning from a job.

“While employers are making good strides in offering wellbeing initiatives, skills shortages mean that many workers will continue to feel the pressure of empty seats in their teams,” Wilson said.

“As a result, employers will be focused on shortening their time to hire, while supporting existing staff who may be taking on higher workloads in the interim.”