Street Soccer Foundation Football For Good Day at the London Stadium

In a groundbreaking initiative, City AM proudly stands as the exclusive media partner for the Street Soccer Foundation’s latest endeavour – a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and community involvement. At the heart of this collaboration is a powerful cause: helping homeless and disadvantaged young people find a new lease on life through the universal language of football. On International Football For Good Day, the iconic London Stadium transforms into a beacon of hope and transformation, hosting a unique football tournament where the real victory lies in changing lives for the better.

Daniel is ready to bring our Football For Good Day live feed to you, from 3pm here:https://t.co/1mKbJVjppr#FFG23 pic.twitter.com/tJgk4jBDvO November 19, 2023

PRE MATCH BRIEFING WITH PLAYERS As we prepare for an action packed day of matches are taking place at the London Stadium. Launching the day under the leadership of CEO Keith Mabbutt from the Street Soccer Foundation. The brainchild of CMO Kevin Tewis-Allen who will be our inside man today gives you access to all areas content as it happens.

CEO Keith Mabbutt witnessing today’s Football For Good Day, it’s clear that this is more than just a game. Keith Mabbutt, CEO of Street Soccer Foundation, has a vision. Here, young people, once on the fringes, showcase resilience through football. It’s a celebration of change, hope, and the power of sport to transform lives

We have witnessed through our programmes the positive impact football can have in the lives of young people – from creating friendships, boosting their confidence, giving them a new purpose and aiding their physical and mental health. Our Football For Good initiative will harness that power to bring communities together in celebration of the Year of Youth and we are delighted to partner with the Commonwealth and otherson this exciting new global movement. Keith Mabbutt CEO Kei

TODAY’S FIXTURE LISTS

GROUP A

GROUP B

As the day unfolds at the inspirational Football For Good Day, emotions run high with every goal scored and every match won. Here’s a glimpse into the heart of the action, showcasing the passion and determination of these incredible young athletes.

During the excitement, we had the privilege of speaking with Zeyd Mohamed, a remarkable young footballer taking part of today’s event. Zeyd, along with the West Ham team, is not just playing for victory but for a much greater cause – bringing awareness and support to those in need.

Remember, you can be a part of this amazing initiative too. Support the cause by donating online via the button at the top of our page or by texting ‘FFG 20’ to 70470. Every contribution brings us closer to making a real difference in the lives of these young people

Check out these snapshots capturing the essence of today’s matches – the energy, the camaraderie, and the spirit of competition.

EA Sports FC 24 GAMING TOURNAMENT

Where gaming and football collaborate in the iconic London Stadium, alongside the Football For Good trophy chase, participants will dive into the virtual world with EA Sports FC 24. Hosted by GAME in collaboration with Microsoft, this groundbreaking gaming tournament brings the excitement of football to the digital realm. Nick Arran of GAME highlights the synergy between community spirit and sporting passion, as EA Sports FC 24’s realistic gameplay promises an electrifying experience, blending the physical and digital love for football.

Some of our Street Soccer Academy participants have been competing in an @EASPORTSFC gaming tournament at Football For Good at the @LondonStadium today, with @GAMEdigital & @BelongArenasUK – final to come soon on our live stream!#FFG23 pic.twitter.com/bS7O7VDIxe — Street Soccer Foundation (@streetsoccerfdn) November 19, 2023

QUARTER FINAL RESULTS

The scores from the quarter-final matches were as follows:

Chelsea FC Foundation vs West Ham Utd Foundation: 4 – 0

Leicester City in the Community vs Foundation 92: 0 – 6

LFC Foundation vs Leicester City in the Community: 4 – 0

Foundation 92 vs West Ham Utd Foundation: 3 – 0

Chelsea FC Foundation vs Foundation 92: 0 – 1

West Ham Utd Foundation vs LFC Foundation: 1 – 1

Leicester City in the Community vs West Ham Utd Foundation: 0 – 3

LFC Foundation vs Chelsea FC Foundation: 1 – 2

Foundation 92 vs LFC Foundation: 0 – 0

Chelsea FC Foundation vs Leicester City in the Community: 3 – 2

In Group B:

Foundation of Light vs Brentford Community Sports Trust: 4 – 0

Everton in the Community vs Sheffield United Community Foundation: 6 – 0

Tigers Trust vs Everton in the Community: 0 – 5

Sheffield United Community Foundation vs Brentford Community Sports Trust: 1 – 0

Foundation of Light vs Sheffield United Community Foundation: 0 – 0

Brentford Community Sports Trust vs Tigers Trust: 3 – 2

Everton in the Community vs Brentford Community Sports Trust: 5 – 0

Tigers Trust vs Foundation of Light: 1 – 3

Sheffield United Community Foundation vs Tigers Trust: 2 – 2

Foundation of Light vs Everton in the Community: 1 – 3

The top scorers were Ahmed Abdi from Foundation 92 with 7 goals, followed by Abdullah Hassan from Foundation of Light and Nibar Ahmad from Everton in the Community, each with 4 goals.

Making it through to the final is Chelsea vs Foundation 92

The stage is set – the Football For Good Trophy finalists @cfcfoundation & @foundation92 will walk out shortly. #FFG23 pic.twitter.com/ad3MM9lvfl — Street Soccer Foundation (@streetsoccerfdn) November 19, 2023

The Battle For The Final



In a climactic showdown at Football For Good Day, Chelsea FC Foundation and Foundation 92 are battling it out in the finals, each team demonstrating exceptional skill and resilience. Chelsea, having triumphed over LFC Foundation with a decisive 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals, faces Foundation 92, who earned their spot in the finals with a striking 10-point lead in Group A. This final clash is not just a test of football prowess but a celebration of the journey these teams have taken, overcoming obstacles and embodying the spirit of the Street Soccer Foundation’s mission to change lives through the power of football.

