Stiglitz’s 2020 vision: Left-wing economist makes a pitch for the soul of the Democrats

The centre ground is dead“We’ve tried centrist politics for more than 25 years and centrist politics have gotten us into the mess that we’ve had, and that is the theme that I emphasise,” Stiglitz told City A.M. during a recent interview. “The book’s implicit argument, or maybe it’s explicit, is that the kind of tweaking, the minor reforms – a little bit more education here, a little tax reform there – are not likely to suffice to address the maladies in which we find ourselves.” People, Power and Profits is a manifesto for Democratic hardliners, pouncing on the popularity of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (known affectionately as AOC), Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to encourage the party further and further to the left.
Asked for whom his book is written, Stiglitz says: “There are two audiences. One of them is obviously the politicians who are running for office, the political activists… I wanted to give them an analysis with which they can understand why things have not worked as well, and then examples of particular solutions.” He adds: “And then of course the broader objective is reaching the broader citizenry, many of whom are concerned or certainly should be concerned about the increase in inequality, the slowing of growth, and the political discontent to which it’s all given rise.” With every opinion article, every book, and every interview, the former World Bank economist cements his position as a bastion of the left, including a generation of young men and women on both sides of the Atlantic who find themselves attracted to socialist thinking.