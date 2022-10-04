Sterling rallies to highest level in two weeks as Kwarteng set to publish plans ‘shortly’

Pound Sterling banknotes

Sterling continues to rally following a bid to calm markets over the mini-budget, as Kwasi Kwarteng looks to publish his debt-cutting plan early.a

The pound was up 0.4 per cent this morning to $1.1366 which was its highest level in two weeks in wake of its crash after the statement two weeks ago.

This comes as Kwasi Kwarteng said he would be publishing more plans about his tax-cutting programme “shortly” during his conference speech on Monday.

His so-called ‘medium term’ plan will “set out how we plan to get debt falling as a percentage of GDP.. in a fiscally sustainable and responsible way.”

He has come under pressure to publish costings for his tax-cutting programme, after rowing back the abolition of the 45p top income rate yesterday.

Meanwhile, Robert Stheeman, head of the UK Debt Management Office, said the British bond market had undergone a “major repricing” since the Bank of England’s historic intervention last week.

The central bank committed to buying up to £65bn in debt in a bid to calm markets.

Tasked with overseeing the UK’s £2.1tn bond market, Stheeman said this morning had been able to continue trading “albeit in very difficult conditions”.

He told Reuters “Gilts and other sovereign bond markets are all having to undergo some major repricing.

“There are so many uncertainties… in terms of not just the fiscal picture, but the potential monetary policy response. That is what is causing a very large part of the market volatility.”