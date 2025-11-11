Starmer’s approval ratings hit record low amid Reform and Green squeeze

Keir Starmer’s approval ratings have hit a fresh low as voters brace for a battering at the Budget.

The latest City AM/Freshwater Strategy poll of UK voters has shown that Keir Starmer’s net approval rating has cratered to -45, the lowest level since our monthly polling began in January this year.

His Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is the second most unpopular politician in the poll, scoring -41.

Starmer’s approval ratings fell by five points from September when the Prime Minister may have enjoyed a small bounce to favourability after the Labour Party conference.

Figures to the left of Starmer are meanwhile surging ahead in popularity.

Approval ratings for Green Party leader Zack Polanski were at -1, though this was the first time he has been included in the list of a dozen national figures put to the public each month by City AM. The Green Party, meanwhile, was the only person or entity in positive territory, at +11.

When it comes to voting intentions, the Green Party was level with the Liberal Democrats on 13 per cent of the voter share.

Labour dropped three points since October to just 17 per cent, falling behind the Conservatives on 19 per cent.

Reform remained top of the polls on 32 per cent of the voting share though support levels suffered a slight decrease compared to readings for September.

On the issue of economic competence and who voters most trust to run the economy, Reform UK leads the way on 21 per cent, ahead of the Tories on 19 per cent and Labour on 16 per cent.

Nigel Farage has moved to make economic credibility a key part of his pitch for power, recently dropping ambitious tax cut pledges and positioning Reform as the party of small business.

The cost of living has climbed 6 points to be the most pressing concern for Brits (55 per cent), overtaking immigration which now ranks as the second most important issue.

Starmer’s battle against opponents

When pitted in a head-to-head against the Tories’ Kemi Badenoch on the question of preferred Prime Minister, Keir Starmer trailed by seven points.

Against Reform’s Nigel Farage, Starmer was level pegging with both leaders scoring 40 per cent.

The latest poll points to a surge in support for both Reform and the Greens, with Labour and the Tories being squeezed.