Starbucks to reopen stores for takeaway and drive-thru this week

Starbucks will begin a phased reopening of drive-thru and takeaway-only stores with social distancing measures in place this week.

The coffee shop giant said stores will begin reopening from Thursday after the government eased the lockdown restrictions to allow more traffic on the roads.

Starbucks said it will offer a “near complete” drinks menu and reduced food options. Only contactless payments will be accepted.

Social distancing will be in place at all Starbucks branches, as well as increased cleaning and sanitising measures.

In a statement today Starbucks said: “As has been the case since the onset of the outbreak, we continue to make every decision with the safety of our employees and customers as our greatest priority.

“During our closure we have been testing and refining our new operational plans and upweighted safety procedures, drawing where we can on the successes our global teams have seen in China and the US localising as necessary in line with the latest guidance form national government and health authorities.”

The cafe chain said 90 per cent of its stores in China were now open, as were 85 per cent of its branches in the US.

McDonald’s is also set to reopen some UK stores this week, after announcing last week that 15 branches would be open for takeaway and delivery from Wednesday.

However, in order to comply with social distancing measures, McDonald’s will offer a limited menu that will be available for delivery only.

The restaurants will be open between 11am and 10pm, and McDonald’s will not be offering a breakfast menu or drive-thru services.