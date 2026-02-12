Stafford Capital Partners Announces New Renewable Energy Investment Strategy with Dedicated Team

Stafford Capital Partners (“Stafford”), a leading international private markets investment and advisory firm, today announced the launch of a new strategy focused on the renewable energy sector. This initiative leverages the ongoing transformation and rapid growth within the renewables market, targeting the revamping and repowering of existing renewable assets to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns while accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

This new strategic initiative further strengthens Stafford’s position in the global infrastructure investment market, providing institutions with access to a pioneering investment approach to renewable investing. This mirrors the differentiated approach Stafford has taken in developing its secondary market strategies across its real assets platform.

The implementation of this strategy is driven by the integration of a dedicated 11-person team, based in Milan and Zurich, led by Angelo Prete. Stafford has worked successfully with Angelo and his team since 2018. The team brings significant experience and a proven track record in acquiring and managing renewable energy assets across Europe. The team’s expertise includes the enhancement of brownfield renewable infrastructure to improve the assets’ performance through revamping of the existing assets and technological upgrades to unlock additional value post-acquisition.

For clients, Stafford believes this strategy offers a lower-risk infrastructure opportunity amid the growing complexity of energy transition investing, whilst maintaining strong double digit returns. The launch of this strategy and integration of a dedicated team represents a significant step forward for Stafford’s global investment platform, and capabilities within infrastructure to complement its established secondaries strategy.

Commenting on the launch of this strategy and integration, Angus Whiteley, CEO of Stafford Capital Partners said: “Welcoming Angelo and his team to Stafford represents a significant development in our growth journey and commitment to delivering long term, sustainable investment opportunities for our clients. The team’s expertise in renewables enhances our ability to offer clients a broader suite of infrastructure solutions with a strong risk-adjusted return profile while contributing to the evolving needs of the energy transition. ”

Angelo Prete added: “Joining Stafford Capital Partners is an important step that allows us to make direct renewable investment capabilities available to investors, while maintaining our disciplined, long-term investment philosophy. Today’s energy landscape is shaped by price volatility, high development risks and increasing grid instability, all of which heavily impact the energy security concerns and climate imperatives. We believe this requires not just a strategic shift towards renewables but necessitates an evolved investment approach. Our focus on optimising existing renewable infrastructure aligns with Stafford’s commitment to delivering financial returns and long-term value preservation through sustainable investment opportunities. I look forward to this next chapter with Stafford to continue delivering for our clients and managing infrastructure projects that are supporting the global energy transition.”

About Stafford Capital Partners

Stafford is an independent private markets investment and advisory firm with USD 8.8 billion (as at 31 December 2025) in assets under management and advice for more than 150 institutional clients worldwide. Founded in 2000, Stafford has a global team of 85+ professionals investing in infrastructure, timberland, and sustainable private equity through secondaries, primaries, and co-investments. Stafford is UN PRI signatory and is committed to the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) Initiative. It implements an RI Policy across all strategies. In the UK, Stafford is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Reference Number: 225586).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260212800549/en/

Contact

For media enquiries:

stafford@camarco.co.uk

Malika Varsani

Director

Camarco

07944 722 685

Amrith Uppuluri

Senior Associate Director

Camarco

07763 083 058

Company Logo