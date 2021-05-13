Staff at 02 to be handed £2,000 bonus

Staff at 02 will be handed a nearly £2,000 bonus at the end of the month, after the operator recorded profits in the first three months of the year.

All 02’s 6,500 employees will get an extra £1,930 in their May payslips, according to reports. Some 186 full time staff at giffgaff will also be given the bonus.

On a live-streamed event today staff were told they had beaten targets for the year.

02 CEO Mark Evans tweeted: “Best EVER first quarter on record – fantastic. I am incredibly proud of the entire 02 Team for getting up here. Thank you.”

The bonus is subject to tax, but will be paid out on top of any other performance bonus that staff are entitled to.

Those who have been at the company since the incentives scheme launched last July will be eligible for the bonus.

02 recorded Q1 profits at £478m, up 7.6 per cent on the same period last year.