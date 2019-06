SSP buys three Jamie Oliver restaurants saving 250 jobs

Three of Jamie Oliver’s restaurants have been rescued after administrators secured a sale with SSP, saving 250 jobs.SSP will take over the three sites at Gatwick Airport after the celebrity chef’s restaurant business collapsed into administration last month. Jamie Oliver’s restaurant business collapses into administration All of Oliver’s restaurants, excluding the Gatwick branches, were closed immediately following the appointment of KPMG as administrators.SSP currently operates 12 Jamie Oliver restaurants across Austria, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain.Simon Smith, chief executive of SSP, said: “Jame’s cafes and restaurants are much loved by customers all around the world, so we’re very excited to be adding the brand to our UK portfolio and increasing our presence at Gatwick Airport.”Around 1,000 jobs were lost after the restaurant business went under following failed attempts to secure additional investment.The casual dining sector has faced challenges in recent years including increased competition, soaring rents and consumer uncertainty.Speaking after Oliver’s chain collapsed, Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “The current trading environment for companies across the casual dining sector is as tough as I’ve ever seen.”Figures published last month by consulting firm Kantar last month showed that full service restaurants saw sales decline by six per cent in the year to 24 March, as customers favoured experiential outlets and lower-cost venues.