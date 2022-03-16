SS&C completes £1.24bn snap up of Blue Prism as tech firm leaves London market

US fintech SS&C has completed its £1.24bn acquisition of British tech firm Blue Prism, heralding another tech departure from the London market.

The new combined entity will operate as SS&C Blue Prism, and report to Mike Megaw, Managing Director, Business Process Automation.

Blue Prism is a leading player in intelligent automation, and has over 2,000 clients across the world, including Fortune 500 firms.

“We are pleased to welcome Blue Prism employees, customers and partners,” said Bill Stone, SS&C Chairman and CEO.

“Blue Prism’s RPA business and SS&C’s intelligent automation platform SS&C Chorus are highly complementary. We intend to combine these businesses to deliver a full suite of intelligent automation technologies. In addition, SS&C will cross-sell Blue Prism products to SS&C’s global client base of over 20,000 customers and leverage Blue Prism to optimize internal business processes.”

Whilst it is a US company, SS&C has said it intends to maintain Blue Prism’s London HQ as a UK robotic process automation centre.

SS&C was in a billion-pound bidding war with Vista at the end of last year to scoop up Blue Prism, which drove up the company’s share price.