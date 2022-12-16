Square Mile goes green: Landmarks including Tower Bridge to be powered from UK solar farm

Square Mile landmarks including Tower Bridge, and the Barbican Centre will be powered with renewable energy from a Dorset farm, it has been revealed

The initiative which also includes , Hampstead Heath, Guildhall, Smithfield Market and the Old Bailey, will harness solar power through a £40m deal signed in 2020.

Read more Solar power set to overtake coal as war in Ukraine fuels renewables boom

Energy provider Voltalia has sold its electricity produced in a new solar farm for the next 15 years to the City of London corporation, with power also running schools, social housing and wholesale markets.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is the first of its kind in the UK signed between a renewables firm and a governing authority, and will come into effect on 1 January.

Voltalia’s Solar farm

Voltalia’s farm has 91,000 solar panels with a capacity of almost 50 megawatts, equivalent to energy consumption of 35,000 people.

The agreement is set to slash the City’s fossil fuel use and save £3m in energy costs a year.

Read more Hunt hits renewables with levy and boosts windfall tax in £30bn-plus tax hike

“This scheme is a pioneering blueprint by the City Corporation for local authorities across the UK, cutting carbon emissions and giving cheaper, more secure energy, protected from the price volatility of energy markets”, said chairman of the City Corporation’s environment committee, Keith Bottomley.

“The deal will increase our green energy supply, has no reliance on taxpayer funding, and helps us transition quickly away from fossil fuels.”

More than 90,000 panels are in the South Farm solar plant

Chief executive of Voltalia, Sébastien Clerc, added: “The completion of South Farm is a great achievement. I would like to warmly thank all the Voltalia teams and our local British suppliers and subcontractors, who have been working together on this project.

“In the current energy crisis, we are very proud to supply clean and cheap electricity to some of London’s most iconic landmarks. With this 15 year contract we are actively supporting the City Corporation in mitigating its energy budget volatility and reaching its net zero target.”