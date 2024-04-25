Square Mile and Me: Workspace CEO Graham Clemett looks back at his career

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Graham Clemett, CEO of Workspace Group, takes us through his career ahead of his upcoming retirement

What was your first job?

I lived near the sea and spent the summer selling ice creams on Hayling Island beach during the day – I found a loud voice very helpful. Then I would cycle back home to change and be a petrol pump attendant in the evenings. I liked earning money!

What was your first role in the City?

I had no real idea what I wanted to do apart from work in London, so as many did (and still do) I joined KPMG and trained to be an accountant.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the City?

After about five years at KPMG, I realised I wanted to get stuck into the day-to-day work in a business, rather than advising from the outside.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The City is no longer a location simply focused on large financial services companies. It’s now much more vibrant, attracting a broad range of creative, digital and service-based businesses both large and small – which has also brought with it a lively range of bars and restaurants. We have a fantastic mix of these SME businesses in our Salisbury House building on Finsbury Circus.

And one thing you would change?

I guess this plays to a core belief we have at Workspace. I think that wherever possible we should be nurturing and retrofitting the fantastic historic buildings we have across London. The obsession that we all want to work in shiny new towers is doing the City no favours. Buildings that have stood for many years, centuries in many cases, can and should be made fit for purpose for us and in due course future generations.

What’s your most memorable lunch?

What I loved years ago were (occasional) lunches with colleagues when conversation and good wine flowed while you sorted the problems of the world – then you would turn round and realise that the restaurant staff were preparing for, or indeed serving, the evening sitting.

And any business faux pas?

I remember going for a job interview with a very traditional merchant bank (which will remain nameless) and being asked what newspapers I read. My first answer of The Times seemed to go down well and then as an ardent horseracing follower, I mentioned the Sporting Life (now the Racing Post) which was met with a blank stare. Needless to say, I didn’t get the job.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Like many others, I think successfully leading the business through the challenges of Covid is my proudest moment. Being a provider of flexible office space was not a great place to be when all our customers were being told to work from home. Supporting our customers was a priority for us, and we gave all customers an immediate 50 per cent rent reduction for the first three months of the pandemic at a time when no one really knew when or how things might turn out. What I was delighted with was the loyalty our customers then showed and thankfully, we and the majority of our customers have come out the other end of the crisis in good shape.

And who do you look up to?

It’s not any individual, but the people I really respect are those dedicated individuals in critical roles who do not enjoy the same sort of wages and benefits that many in the business world are lucky to receive. In that regard, I think the nursing profession stands out.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I’m generally a glass-half full type of person but I must admit I find it difficult to be too enthusiastic about prospects for the current year. Our SME customers at Workspace are a pretty good bell-weather of the UK economy and the story from them at the moment is somewhat mixed, not helped by the political uncertainty and high interest rates.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking -where are we going?

A lot of my old haunts have now gone but one that still delivers whenever I go is the Bleeding Heart in Hatton Garden. If it’s a quick lunch though you can always rely on Wagamama.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

It’s got to be the iconic Blackfriar pub on the corner of Blackfriars, the first pub I went to in the City when I joined KPMG. Lots of memories and still a great place to go, particularly when it’s warm and you can stand outside.

Where’s home during the week?

Home is Esher in Surrey with, funnily enough, Sandown racecourse at the end of the road.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

I like to be active so there is usually a bit of golf and some running but mostly socialising and chilling with the family.

You recently announced your upcoming retirement, what’s top of the list to do with your newfound free time?

It’s definitely an opportunity to do more travelling and we already have a long list – although my wife does remind me that while our daughters are largely independent, we still have a dog to look after. I’ve also recently bought a leg of a horse so I’m hoping to be spending time following her progress.

Quickfire round

Favourite book? I am Pilgrim

Favourite film? Battle of Britain

Favourite artist/musician? Kate Bush

Favourite place in London? Borough Market

Favourite wine? Rioja

Coffee order? Americano