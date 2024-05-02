Square Mile and Me: Samantha Seaton on her career from equestrian athlete to Moneyhub CEO

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Moneyhub boss Samantha Seaton tells us how she went from Olympian hopeful to fintech CEO (as well as the benefits of nudist beaches).

What was your first job?

The local fruit market.

What was your first role in finance?

My first role was working for Telstra Australia. Although a utility company, the level of innovation was an inspiration. My first finance role in the UK was at Towers Perrin, and looking back at some of the practices they put in place, like remote working, it was very much ahead of its time.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the financial sector?

I wanted to be a nurse but an intervention from my uncle set me on a different path. Working in finance allowed me to balance my passion for helping people using technology with working flexibly so I could focus on trying to get into the Australian equestrian team for the 2000 Summer Olympics. That’s a story for another day!

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The infamous Square Mile is very special, it helps to get things done with so many like-minded passionate people in such a small area, and the amazing restaurants whilst doing business certainly help.

And one thing you would change?

We’ve come an incredibly long way, but there is still a lot more to do on diversity, especially given that the UN estimates it will take 140 years for women to be represented equally in positions of power and leadership in the workplace.

What’s been your most memorable lunch or event in the City?

We held a client event last year on the top floor of the Gherkin and the building itself is certainly memorable, but it was the passion of our clients speaking about consumer duty and the impact they can have on tens of millions of consumers that stood out.

And any business faux pas?

It isn’t really a faux pas but I do have a bit of a reputation for being controversial in some of my presentations. My team still can’t believe I stood up at an pensions conference and urged them to experience a nudist beach to get more comfortable with transparency. I definitely did get some interesting questions afterwards.

What’s been your proudest moment?

I am always very proud when my team works together to deliver something that has a tangible impact on consumer outcomes, so every time a client goes live I know they will get it into the hands of more consumers faster. Having some of our clients asking to invest in the business to help us do more for them faster was a particularly proud moment though.

And who do you look up to?

I am always inspired by people that juggle childcare or other caring responsibilities alongside impressive careers, particularly those who are on a mission to make a positive difference to consumers. There are too many amazing people currently working in this way but one original pioneer of our industry who does stand out to me is Dame Stephanie Shirley.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Technology, regulation and consumer demand are all pushing the ability for consumers to use their own data to get access to better products and services. 2024 is another significant year on this front and I expect to see a lot of rapid progress across the industry with market leaders making the most of the opportunities around consumer duty and pension dashboards.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

I’d suggest we go to one of Angela Hartnett’s restaurants. I love Italian food and I love watching her on the Great British Menu too – she’s such a great mentor to the chefs.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

As part of our International Women’s Day celebrations one year, we learned about ‘The White Mouse’ cocktail, the drink named after Nancy Wake, the spectacular British Spy. A true London classic, it was originally made at The Stafford Hotel, but Pan Pacific Hotel near Liverpool Street does a great version. The cocktail is as spectacular and lethal as she was!

Where’s home during the week?

I live in Newbury in Berkshire

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Riding horses or walking the dog.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going?

Nowhere. I’d relish two weeks at home with my family and pets with some great reading material and no Zoom!

Quickfire:

Favourite book? Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts

Favourite film? Pretty Woman

Favourite artist/musician? Sia

Favourite place in London? Regents Park

Favourite wine? Champagne

Coffee order? My coffee order is a cup of tea.