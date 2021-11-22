Sports data company 4GLOBAL looks to score a £4m AIM IPO in London

The UK-based 4GLOBAL, which focuses on the promotion and measurement of physical activity in large sporting events, said it expected to be admitted for trading in early December 2021 after a placing of up to £4m.

Since inception 4GLOBAL has been involved in an array of major sporting events ranging from the 2021 Tokyo, 2016 Rio and 2012 London Olympics to the 2020 UEFA European Football Championships, the 2015 Rugby World Cup and the 2019 Pan American Games.

The company currently works with, and supports, a range of clients to address the problem of physical inactivity, to produce significant and measurable health, social and economic benefits. These include four separate categories:

Eloy Mazon, chief executive of 4GLOBAL, commented: “I am delighted to announce our intention to list on AIM. This is an important step in our growth journey as we scale the business and continue to aid our clients in the promotion of sports participation. We believe that the combined expertise of our Board will enable us to maximise opportunities and Admission will provide us with the credibility and access to capital to support our growth.”

Mazon also defined it as a “pivotal” moment for the company.

The company predominantly works with governments, local authorities and cities, sporting federations , and activity providers (e.g. The Gym Group) to “produce significant and measurable health, social and economic benefits”.