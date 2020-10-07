Speculation mounts about what a fresh Scottish Covid-19 lockdown could look like with the country’s pubs, bars and indoor attractions may be about to close.

Fanning the flames has been a document reportedly from the Scottish government, first reported by Guido Fawkes, circulating on social media which suggests “applying a brake to the virus” between 10 October and 25 October.

The purportedly internal document includes suggestions that all pubs, bars and bars should be closed, while also restaurants should be banned from serving alcohol.

The document’s source has not been verified.

Nicola Sturgeon will make a speech to Scottish parliament at 2.50pm to announce new Covid restrictions.

The Scottish First Minister said just yesterday that she would not put the country back into full lockdown.

“We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even on a temporary basis,” she said.

“We are not going to ask you to stay inside your own homes the way we did in March.

“And while we have been asking people to think carefully about non-essential travel, and while restrictions on travel may sometimes be an option and necessary for hotspot areas, we are not about to impose restrictions on the whole of the country.”

Scotland is recording on average 735 new Covid cases a day, which is up from 285 just two weeks ago, as the entire UK experiences a second wave of the virus.

Sturgeon imposed a 10pm curfew on all Scottish hospitality venues and a ban on household mixing last month in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The Scottish government was contacted.