Spain to allow UK tourists in without Covid test

UK tourists will be able to travel to Spain without needing to provide a negative coronavirus test or to quarantine from tomorrow.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the country would be “delighted, extremely delighted” to receive British tourists again this summer.

It comes as part of a wider move to allow people from other non-EU countries who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter the country from 7 June, including US citizens.

Sanchez said the easing of restrictions should help Spain’s summer tourism to reach 30 to 40 per cent of 2019 levels.

Tourism in Spain relies heavily on British tourists, and while airlines and other travel firms may welcome the move, the country still remains on the UK’s amber list.

Travellers returning from Spain will still have to take a test before boarding a flight home and then quarantine at home for 10 days, taking a further two tests which they must buy themselves.

The Foreign Office continues to advise against all but essential travel to Spain, excluding the Canary Islands.

Last week EU ambassadors agreed to ease restriction on non-essential trips into the EU from the UK. Portugal and Greece have already begun welcoming UK tourists, but the EU-wide move boosts the chances of a summer revival for the travel industry.

But some EU countries are hesitating over opening the borders to UK visitors after a surge in cases related to the Indian variant. Germany recently announced that anyone arriving from the UK would have to quarantine for two weeks amidst fears of the variant.