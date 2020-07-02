Spain jobless claims edge up in June despite lifting of lockdown

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose 0.13 per cent last month, despite the country lifting its coronavirus lockdown.

An additional 5,017 people filed jobless claims in June, data from the Spanish Labour Ministry showed, leaving a total of 3.86m people out of work.

Overall there were 847,197 more jobless people in June compared in the same month a year ago.

A net 99,906 jobs were lost in June, even though Spain gradually lifted its coronavirus lockdown during the month.

The pace of job losses in Spain slowed last month compared to May, when jobless claims rose 0.68 per cent.

Spain’s Ibex 35 index was trading 1.65 per cent up on Thursday morning.

More to follow.