Thursday 22 August 2019 6:39 pm

Spaces opens its largest London flexible office centre


Spaces has opened its largest London co-working centre to date, in the latest sign of a current boom in demand from flexible workspace operators across the capital.

The office provider is occupying over 80,000 square feet across seven floors in London Victoria.

Flexible workspace groups have been driving demand for commercial space in major European cities over the last 12 months, with their appetite for space to rent out to companies showing little sign of waning.


WeWork, one of the industry’s largest firms, is gearing up to float later this year as it seeks more funding following its fast expansion across the globe.

“Demand for flexible office space is on the rise as businesses are beginning to understand the benefits associated with this progressive way of working. Space is at a premium in London and this asset continues to attract new businesses and entrepreneurs from across the world,” said Richard Morris, chief executive of Spaces.

He added: “People are recognising that they are far more productive and successful in a dynamic working environment, while businesses are waking up to the financial and strategic benefits.”

