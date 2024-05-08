South by Southwest to come to London in huge boost for capital’s creative sector

The leading tech and creativity festival, South by Southwest (SXSW), is launching a London edition—its first European venture—in June of next year in a major vote of confidence in the capital.

Originally established in Austin, Texas, the gathering, which has previously hosted luminaries like Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Matthew McConnaughey, has become one of the most respected ideas festivals in the world since its establishment nearly four decades ago.

Its decision to bring a version to London is a boon for the capital, which has faced criticism for its declining cultural scene in recent years.

The festival’s decision to choose London as its first foray into Europe will be a welcome boost for the capital, which some feel has struggled to maintain its cultural heft in the wake of Brexit.

The London edition will be situated around Shoreditch, and promises to bring “inspiring”keynotes, music showcases and innovations in tech”, as well as “boundary pushing visual arts”.

Over the course of a week next June, South by Southwest will take over dozens of venues, galleries, clubs and other spaces on the edge of the City.

Jan Baskett, SXSW’s chief brand officer, said of the move: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring the SXSW experience to London. Following the success of SXSW Sydney, this is an incredible new opportunity to highlight the elements that make SXSW unique in one of the most vibrant cities in Europe.”

The move has been welcomed by both the Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer, and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who said: “I am delighted to welcome SXSW to London for the first time ever – confirming our place at the heart of Europe’s tech and creative sectors and as a global capital of culture.”

SXSW London is only the second time its organisers have set up an edition outside of Austin after SXSW Sydney launched last year, and promises to gather the finest minds in creative and innovative industries from across the continent.

South by Southwest’s organisers hope the gathering will cement London’s place as a lynchpin of Europe’s creative sector, given that in the UK alone, the industry contributes £125bn a year, half of which is produced in London.