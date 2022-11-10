Sotheby’s sells Michael Schumacher’s iconic Formula One Ferrari for record-breaking £14m

The iconic Ferrari in action

Sotheby’s said this morning has sold the iconic F2003-GA chassis no. 229 at Sotheby’s Luxury Week sale in Geneva for 14,630,000 CHF, or close to £14m, making it the most valuable Formula One car of the modern era ever sold.

The previous record was held by another ex-Michael Schumacher Ferrari, an F2001, which sold for $7.5m at Sotheby’s evening contemporary art sale in New York in November 2017.



This remarkable car in which Schumacher clinched his sixth World Championship title, secured five victories, three pole positions, and two further podiums in what proved to be a dominant season for the German driver.

“Presented for sale in full running order, having been thoroughly overhauled in 2022 by Ferrari Formula 1 Clienti, the car is ready to be driven,” the auction house said in a statement.

The car was given a shakedown by Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick, at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track prior to the sale, providing an unforgettable moment for all Formula One fans.

