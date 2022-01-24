Sony Music Entertainment buys Bob Dylan’s entire catalogue of tunes

Bob Dylan (Credit: William Claxton)

Sony Music Entertainment has bought Bob Dylan’s entire back catalogue of recorded music, as well as the rights to several future releases, in a figureless deal.

It follows Lionel Richie cutting a deal with Universal Music in November, after a string of lofty deals over the course of 2021, as record labels battle it out over older hit songs.

Bob Dylan’s agreement, which extends an already six-decade relationship with the label group, will see all of Dylan’s recorded work since 1962 fall under Sony’s wing.

The deal, agreed in July, also leaves room for Sony to partner with Dylan on more projects.

Sony Music Group chairman Rob Stringer said: “Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivaled genius. The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family.”

Dylan, who has sold more than 125m records over his 60-year career, signed with Columbia Records in 1961 – a label now owned by Sony.

“Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records,” said Dylan. “I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”