Soneva luxury resorts now accepting cryptocurrency payments

Luxury hospitality pioneer Soneva is now accepting cryptocurrencies across its resorts in the Maldives and Thailand.

The holiday firm will facilitate the use of both Bitcoin and Ethereum as a means of paying for breaks at its high-end resorts of Fushi, Jani and Aqua in the Maldives, as well as Kiri in Thailand.

It will even open up its property arm for Soneva Villa Ownership, offering the first and only scheme that allows foreign buyers in the Maldives to purchase real estate using crypto.

Soneva has partnered with cryptocurrency payments solutions provider TripleA and payment platform provider Pomelo Pay to open up the payment options.

“At Soneva, we have always endeavoured to be a pioneer in the hospitality industry, hence accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method is another example of enabling our international guests to easily make payments from anywhere in the world,” said Bruce Bromley, Chief Financial Officer, and Deputy CEO of Soneva.

TripleA CEO Eric Barber said he was thrilled to be facilitating crypto payments for Soneva.

“With our partnership, businesses get to tap into the spending power of more than 300 million crypto owners globally, without bearing any price volatility risk,” he explained.

Vincent Choi, CEO of Pomelo Pay, added: “Importantly, TripleA is a reliable, trusted, approved, regulated crypto payments solutions provider entrusted by users and merchants, so it is the perfect working partnership for all of us.

“As more businesses look to innovate how they make and take payments, this is the perfect opportunity to move with the times – not only give consumers the choice to pay the way they want to but to facilitate seamless technology in the way businesses accept payments too.”

Cryptocurrency payments are becoming increasingly popular among travellers across the world, with the global crypto market projected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2030.