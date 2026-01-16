SOLUM Unveils Large-Format E-Paper Display Lineup at NRF 2026 ‘Evolving into a Global Retail Platform’

SOLUM, a global leader in retail technology, announced on January 13 that it will unveil its new product lineup including large-format E-Paper displays and expand its ‘open collaboration ecosystem’ with global partners at NRF 2026 (National Retail Federation 2026), the world’s largest retail trade show, taking place in New York from January 11-13 (local time).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260113068670/en/

This NRF exhibition serves as a platform for SOLUM to demonstrate its complete evolution from a hardware-focused manufacturer to a ‘data-driven retail tech platform’ company that organically connects data and hardware.

Unveiling 25.3-32-inch Large-Format E-Paper Lineup, Optimized for Premium Stores with Advanced Control Features

At NRF, SOLUM showcased its E-Paper display lineup ranging from 25.3 to 32 inches. This product line is optimized for digitally replacing signage and promotional boards in high-value product categories such as department stores, premium supermarkets, and electronics/furniture retailers.

The 32-inch model (Newton E-paper 32″) goes beyond mere size, featuring diverse content classification and sophisticated display control functions optimized for premium retail environments. It provides smooth screen transition effects when updating prices or advertisements to effectively capture customer attention, while maintaining the ultra-low power consumption characteristic of E-Paper technology to enhance operational efficiency.

With the industry’s most comprehensive electronic shelf label lineup, SOLUM now has the capability to replace all informational signage in stores with E-Paper, going beyond simple price display functions. The company is positioning itself as a partner for completing digital transformation by replacing all paper content used in retail environments with ultra-low power E-Paper displays.

‘Open Ecosystem’ Strategy: “Retailers Can Freely Configure Their Desired Tech Stack”

SOLUM has prominently featured its ‘Open Ecosystem’ strategy based on its integrated platform, SSP (SOLUM Solution Platform). To address vendor lock-in issues where retailers become dependent on specific manufacturers’ technologies, SOLUM has created an environment where leading global partners can freely operate on its platform.

At NRF 2026, integrated demonstrations are being conducted showing real-time integration of technologies from robotic inventory management specialist ‘Simbe Robotics’, AI pricing optimization solution ‘Competera’, to demand forecasting platform ‘Upshop’ with SOLUM’s infrastructure.

Visitors can directly witness multiple partner solutions operating seamlessly on a single integrated platform.

‘Retail in Sync’ Vision Realized at NRF

SOLUM’s ‘Retail in Sync’ vision represents an integrated retail environment where all digital elements in a store operate in real-time synchronization. The NRF booth vividly demonstrates how this vision is actually implemented.

Through the organic connection and operation of electronic shelf labels (ESL), large digital signage, inventory management robots, AI pricing optimization, and demand forecasting systems on a single platform, SOLUM has evolved from a simple hardware supplier to a comprehensive retail solution provider.

A SOLUM representative emphasized, “NRF 2026 is an opportunity to showcase how SOLUM’s ‘Retail in Sync’ vision is realized through tangible hardware and strong partnerships. Based on our 45-year engineering heritage and open platform philosophy, we will establish ourselves as a global leader driving digital innovation in offline retail.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260113068670/en/

Contact

SOLUM

Bong-Su Kang

bskang@solu-m.com

Abstract

SOLUM unveils large E-Paper display lineup and an open retail ecosystem at NRF 2026, showcasing its “Retail in Sync” data-driven platform vision.

TweetText

“NRF 2026 is an opportunity to showcase how SOLUM’s ‘Retail in Sync’ vision is realized through tangible hardware and strong partnerships. We will establish ourselves as a global leader driving digital innovation in offline retail.”