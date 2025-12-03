Snowplow Named a Winner of 2025 United Kingdom and Ireland AWS Partner Awards

Snowplow, the global leader in behavioral data for AI, today announced that it was named a winner of the 2025 Rising Star AWS Regional Partner Award. This prestigious award recognizes partners in the United Kingdom and Ireland that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

AWS Regional Partner Awards recognize the company’s Top Partners of the Year and Rising Star Partners of the Year in the United Kingdom and Ireland, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards also recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm, Canalys.

Over the past year, Snowplow has expanded its AWS collaboration through a series of major milestones:

Achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency, underscoring technical expertise in building modern data architectures on AWS.

Joined the AWS Global Startup Program to accelerate co-innovation for AWS customers.

Featured in the AWS SageMaker Incubator program as a pioneering startup helping enterprises operationalize AI-driven customer insights using Amazon SageMaker Unified Studio.

Launched Snowplow Signals, a real-time customer intelligence system integrating with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to help build context-aware AI agents.

Delivered measurable customer success across industries, including Secret Escapes, which realized a 15% improvement in user attribution and 5% increase in data accuracy after adopting Snowplow on AWS.

Snowplow with AWS helps organizations maximize the value of their behavioral data on a composable, privacy-first foundation for data collection. When deployed directly within a customer’s AWS environment, Snowplow integrates seamlessly with Amazon S3, AWS Glue, and Amazon Kinesis to unify and enrich data from every first-party source.

This governed data pipeline fuels analytics and AI workloads across Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock. It empowers organizations to move beyond reporting toward AI-driven personalization, smarter marketing attribution, and predictive insights. Together, Snowplow and AWS enable forward-thinking businesses to future-proof their data strategy, accelerate innovation, and deliver richer, more intelligent in-product customer experiences.

“We’re honored to be recognized by AWS for our shared commitment to helping enterprises realize the full potential of their behavioral data,” said Yali Sassoon, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Snowplow.

“Together with AWS, we’re enabling organizations to build real-time, context-aware AI systems—like those powered by Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and SageMaker—that deliver smarter, more empathetic customer experiences.”

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

To learn more about how Snowplow and AWS are helping organizations build AI-ready data architectures and context-aware applications, visit snowplow.io/partner/aws.

Snowplow is the global leader in behavioral data for AI, enabling digital-first companies to unlock the full value of their behavioral data and transform a proprietary customer intelligence asset into a source of competitive advantage. Data teams rely on Snowplow to securely collect, process, and deliver event-level data to their platform, while digital product and engineering teams use Snowplow to integrate deep customer context into their ML and agentic applications—all in real time. Companies like Strava, HelloFresh, Auto Trader and Burberry trust Snowplow to power real-time advanced analytics, predictive modeling, hyper-personalization, and customer-facing AI agent context.

