Smarter Contracts secures more than $1 million in funding

Wayne Lloyd

Marketing and privacy tech innovator Smarter Contracts has closed $1.095 million of funding, secured through two private investors and the recent prize win of the Amazon AWS Fintech Accelerator, powered by Vestbee.

The investment marks a significant milestone for the company as it provides capital to the development of its blockchain-based consent and permissions management platform Pulse®.

The funding will serve as a catalyst for the ongoing advancement of Pulse® and new product features.

It will also allow Smarter Contracts to expand its team, as well as accelerate research and development initiatives and establish additional strategic partnerships.

Wayne Lloyd, founder and CEO of Smarter Contracts explained how the concept for Pulse was formed four years ago after identifying a gap in the market.

“In the face of early scepticism the team persevered through some of the most challenging circumstances to bring our vision to life,” he said.

“I’m proud to say that the future we saw so clearly back then, is evolving as we predicted, and investors and businesses now recognise the importance and value of using a tool like Pulse®.

“I’m immensely proud of my team, who have never wavered from the vision and mission of the company. As such, I’m thrilled not just for what this news means for Smarter Contracts, but also for them. To close such a significant amount of funding is something they all deserve.”