Slaughter & May adopts different working rules for junior and senior staff

Law firm Slaughter & May is planning separate rules for its junior and senior lawyers that will see those in higher positions able to work from home more often.

Trainee lawyers, newly qualified associates and new recruits will be required to work from the office four days a week on average from September, the Telegraph first reported.

Senior employees meanwhile will only have to spend three days in the office per week on average.

One criticism of home working centres on younger workers missing out on skills and being unable to build professional networks as easily.

Slaughter and May executive partner Paul Stacey said: “After listening carefully to views from across the firm and from our clients, we are confident that this approach properly balances the interests of our people and delivery of the highest levels of client service.”

Slaughter & May’s decision to adopt a two-tier is a step away from policies announced by rival ‘Magic Circle’ law firms.

Staff at Freshfields will be permitted to work flexibly for up to 50 per cent of the time, and likewise at rival Clifford Chance.

Linklaters has also said staff can work remotely for up to 50 per cent of the time post-pandemic and Allen & Overy will expect staff in the office three days per week.

It was thought guidance to work from home will end on June 21, however the spread of the variant first found in India could derail those plans.