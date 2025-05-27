Sky’s the limit for Hayes’ consistent Vino

Caspar Fownes’ is a man worth following at the Valley on Wednesday.

THE RECENT strong form of the David Hayes stable, with half a dozen winners in the last couple of weeks, has added some spice to the trainers’ title race.

Having looked a foregone conclusion for trainer John Size to claim his 13th championship title at the beginning of the month, the gap has now closed to just five in Size’s favour, leaving plenty to play for.

Size saddles last-start winner Perfect Pairing, who seeks to follow up successfully in the Loire Handicap over 11 furlongs at 12.40pm. He also runs stable companion Ping Hai Comet in the same contest.

The latter has plenty of stamina in his pedigree, is likely to appreciate the step up in distance, and has the notable booking of Matthew Chadwick in the saddle.

Hayes, meanwhile, has suffered a blow with his recent convincing winner Chateauneuf drawn wide and needing plenty of luck in the competitive Seine Handicap over six furlongs at 3.50pm.



He also saddles Swagger Bro, who looks close to a win and appears ready for a step up in distance in the Garonne Handicap over the extended mile at 3.15pm.

He does, however, meet a strong rival in SKY VINO, who has hit the frame in all four runs over course and distance, including a strong win back in March.



Trainer Caspar Fownes has booked stable apprentice Ellis Wong for the ride, meaning the son of Vino Rosso runs off the same handicap mark as his last victory.

With a low draw and front-running style both major positives, he should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Sky Vino 3.15pm Happy Valley