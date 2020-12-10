Sky's Kay Burley to be off-air for six months following Covid rule breach

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has agreed to be off-air for the next six months after breaking coronavirus restrictions rules.

Last weekend Burley celebrated her 60th birthday with a group of 10 friends the Century Club, a private members’ club on London’s Shaftesbury Avenue. The party sat across two tables, with six at one and four at another.

Burley later admitted she “broke the rules” after political gossip website Guido Fawkes reported she and some friends went back to her home in west London to continue the celebrations.

Burley has made no mention of going back to her house with friends, and instead tweeted she “inadvertently” broke the rules after going to another restaurant on her way home to use the toilet.

Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby and correspondent Inzamam Rashid, who were at Burley’s birthday celebrations, have also agreed not to be on air for three months.

In a statement Burley said: “It’s clear to me that we’re all in the fight against Covid-19 and we all have a duty to stick firmly by the rules.

“It doesn’t matter that I thought I was Covid-compliant on a recent social event. The fact is I was wrong, I made a big mistake, and I am sorry.”

Burley said she regretted her actions “enormously”, and looked forward to returning to Sky.