Six Nations takeaways: Borthball, Gatland and Cardiff surrender?

Players are competing during the Guinness Men’s Six Nations match between Italy and England at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Andrea Iommarini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It’s back and it is surprising us more than ever. The opening round of the Six Nations had a bit of everything; it saw the favourites beaten, it saw the projected worst side come within a try of winning and it saw both one of the most extraordinary capitulations and comebacks in the tournament’s history.

But with scores on the doors, points in the table and fans up and running, here’s the top five takeaways from this weekend’s round one action.

Borthball

It wasn’t pretty and for most it looked like an escape, but England’s 27-24 win was exactly what Steve Borthwick needed. After what many described as an overachievement at the Rugby World Cup last year this England side, now far removed from former coach Eddie Jones, was the starting point of a new era.

And Borthwick’s side got the job done.

There were glimpses of a new attacking flair, with the likes of Tommy Freeman and Elliot Daly looking strong out wide, while there was some feeling of advancement in the forward pack, with man of the match Ethan Roots and replacement Chandler Cunningham-South making good strides.

It was far from perfect from England, in fact they did just about everything in their power to lose the match, but they got over the line and their campaign began with an important win.

England survive scare

Sacre Bleus

Pre-tournament favourites France headed into their opening match against Ireland with a spring in their step.

But on the field of the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, Andy Farrell’s Ireland came to play and France couldn’t live with it.

It was a stark reminder for Les Bleus of just how difficult the Six Nations is, and their 38-17 loss to Ireland could leave their campaign in the balance before it has even properly gotten underway.

Ireland’s calling

Few expected Ireland to go to France without Johnny Sexton and come away with a result but their relentlessness and tenacity made their feat look somewhat easy.

Jack Crowley bossed the away side from the fly-half shirt and, though it is early days, looked like a talent that could grow to a level of importance far beyond his legendary predecessor.

Farrell’s men had France’s number, and they looked dominant throughout.

But referee Karl Dickson did appear lenient at the breakdown, something Ireland cannot rely on going forward.

It’s the four provinces who are in the driving seat for the title this year, but they could easily be toppled in the same way they wrecked the French.

The decider?

Gunning for Gatland

What on Earth happened at the Principality Stadium? Wales coach Warren Gatland described the first 40 minutes as some of the worst international rugby he has seen from his side as the home team went 27-0 down.

But a second half turnaround saw the side pull Scotland back and score 26 unanswered points – they were one conversion away from a win in their 27-26 loss at home.

Many had written Wales off prior to this tournament but their second half fight should act as a warning sign to others.

Six Nations surrender?

Is it Scotland’s year? That seems to be the recurring question asked of Gregor Townsend’s side.

Last year they won their opening two games for the first time in the Six Nations and on Saturday they won in Cardiff for the first time in 22 years.

It was a win that felt like a defeat given the lead they nearly blew against the home side, but they’re one up and sitting pretty in the top half of the table.

Whether they can take that momentum into their home game against France remains to be seen but the side looked super in that first half, and it looks like a side who could cause issues.