Sirius shareholders approve controversial Anglo American deal

Investors have approved the controversial rescue bid by Anglo American for troubled mining firm Sirius Minerals.

The meeting in London today approved the deal with 80.3 per cent of votes in favour and 19.7 per cent against.

At close, shares in Sirius and Anglo American were up 7.70 and 3.17 per cent respectively.

“The positive outcome from today’s meeting secures a return for shareholders, and provides greater certainty in terms of safeguarding the Project, protecting the jobs of our employees, and allowing the community, region and the UK to continue to benefit from the project,” Sirius chairman Russell Scrimshaw said.

Sirius’ boss Chris Fraser urged support for the Anglo deal saying there was no obvious alternative.

This view was also taken by local conservative MP Robert Goodwill, who is a shareholder himself.

Many local people had also invested in the project, some reportedly putting in their life savings.

Yesterday however, a rift broke out between more high profile investors.

Jupiter Fund Management, who hold a 7.8 per cent stake in Sirius, pledged to vote for the deal.

However, Crispin Odey, husband of Nichola Pease, who runs Jupiter, has been a long term critic of Anglo’s proposal.

He argued the original price per share offering of 5.5p was too low and as Anglo’s offer was not “best and final” a high offering could have been made.

Odey holds an estimated 1.3 per cent share in Sirius.

The proposed mine, under the North Yorkshire Moores, is thought to be the largest deposit of potash fertiliser in the world.

The project has had the support of local people in the area, where up to 1,000 jobs could be created.

In the nearby Tees Valley, hopes are high more indirect jobs could be created through exporting the material.

The news came on the day the future of British Steel’s plants in Scunthorpe and Teeside was secured through investment by Chinese firm Jingye group.

